Pastor Robert Jeffress Surprised To See Himself Featured in ‘Melania’ Documentary

Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress was reportedly surprised that he was briefly featured in “Melania,” a feature-length documentary about the first lady.

Jeffress is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, a prominent and historic congregation affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. He has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump, even inviting him to speak at First Baptist Dallas in 2021 when Trump was out of office.

This year, Melania Trump was the subject of a documentary bearing her name. The film is directed and produced by Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour,” “Red Dragon,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”) and is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. It is Ratner’s first film since he was publicly accused of sexual assault in 2017. The film chronicles the first lady’s life in the weeks leading up to her husband’s second presidential inauguration.

The film, which was released on Jan. 30, has earned $13.8 million globally.

When “Melania” came out, Jeffress took to social media to encourage others to see it, saying, “The new hit movie MELANIA shows my entire prayer for our great President and First Lady the night before the Inauguration! Great movie everyone who loves our country should see!”

In a separate post, Jeffress featured a photo of several women in matching dresses standing in front of the film’s post at a movie theater, saying, “Some of our ‘church ladies’ at the new movie MELANIA that includes my prayer for the President and First Lady!”

Jeffress told The Christian Post that his appearance in the film came as a complete surprise. He said he only found out when his “phone started blowing up with text messages from people who had been at the premiere the first night of the film, saying, ‘You’re in it. You’re in it.’”

“‘What are you talking about?’” Jeffress recalled saying. “And they said, ‘The new documentary on Melania.’”

“I was completely unaware of it,” said Jeffress, “but I was honored to be a small part of the telling of the story of what happened to the Trump family in the 20 days leading up to the inauguration.”