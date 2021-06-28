Latest Articles by Ed Stetzer

church planting

Ed Stetzer: 5 Future Trends of Church Planting

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
With culture seemingly changing at the speed of light, church planters cannot be over-aware of the trends new churches will face. Here are five things we are seeing now and will continue to see in 21st century post-Christian America.
deconversion

Ed Stetzer on Deconversion: Some Thoughts on Kissing Christianity Goodbye

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
I think deconversions should cause some self-reflection among evangelicals — which, I know, ex-evangelicals believe should lead to deconversion. However, I think it should lead us to be more like Christ and less like our worst instincts.
unhealthy

Ed Stetzer: 5 Ways an Organization Can Move Toward a Healthier Place

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
How does an organization move from unhealthy to healthy? It's not simply something we can "will" into existence. It takes a process.
theological grid

Ed Stetzer: Why Every Church Planter Must Use the Theological Grid

Articles for Outreach & Missions Ed Stetzer -
Recognizing that "the middle" is a subjective term, I still want to propose a middle ground for understanding pastoring, planting and being a missionary.
Ed Stetzer feucht locke

Ed Stetzer: Feucht, Locke and the Like Are a Sideshow — Quit Letting Them...

Christian News Ed Stetzer -
The question for pastors, church leaders and the entire Christian church is simple: Do we want to be known for love that reflects our savior or known for a sideshow demanding its rights?
unhealthy Christian organization

Ed Stetzer: 5 Attitudes to Have When You Are in an Unhealthy Place

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
If you do find yourself in an unhealthy Christian organization, I encourage you to consider that God may want you to leave it.
church dysfunction

Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
In this three-part series, "Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health," I'm going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
broken churches

Churches Without Broken People Are Broken Churches

Articles for Pastors Ed Stetzer -
"Serving and saving were marks of Christ's life on earth. They should be marks of His people, as well."
engaging culture

Engaging Culture Well: How to Share Your Faith Critically and Contextually Today

Outreach Leaders Ed Stetzer -
In every time period and historical context during which it has been shared, the gospel has confronted culture in one way or another.
volunteer leaders

Ed Stetzer: The Importance of Volunteer Leaders in the Church

Pastors Ed Stetzer -
Volunteers who are leaders are essential to the life and growth of a church.
