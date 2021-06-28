Latest Articles by Ed Stetzer
Ed Stetzer: 5 Future Trends of Church Planting
With culture seemingly changing at the speed of light, church planters cannot be over-aware of the trends new churches will face. Here are five things we are seeing now and will continue to see in 21st century post-Christian America.
Ed Stetzer on Deconversion: Some Thoughts on Kissing Christianity Goodbye
I think deconversions should cause some self-reflection among evangelicals — which, I know, ex-evangelicals believe should lead to deconversion. However, I think it should lead us to be more like Christ and less like our worst instincts.
Ed Stetzer: 5 Ways an Organization Can Move Toward a Healthier Place
How does an organization move from unhealthy to healthy? It's not simply something we can "will" into existence. It takes a process.
Ed Stetzer: Why Every Church Planter Must Use the Theological Grid
Recognizing that "the middle" is a subjective term, I still want to propose a middle ground for understanding pastoring, planting and being a missionary.
Ed Stetzer: Feucht, Locke and the Like Are a Sideshow — Quit Letting Them...
The question for pastors, church leaders and the entire Christian church is simple: Do we want to be known for love that reflects our savior or known for a sideshow demanding its rights?
Ed Stetzer: 5 Attitudes to Have When You Are in an Unhealthy Place
If you do find yourself in an unhealthy Christian organization, I encourage you to consider that God may want you to leave it.
Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction
In this three-part series, "Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health," I'm going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
Churches Without Broken People Are Broken Churches
"Serving and saving were marks of Christ's life on earth. They should be marks of His people, as well."
Engaging Culture Well: How to Share Your Faith Critically and Contextually Today
In every time period and historical context during which it has been shared, the gospel has confronted culture in one way or another.
Ed Stetzer: The Importance of Volunteer Leaders in the Church
Volunteers who are leaders are essential to the life and growth of a church.