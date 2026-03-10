TikTok ‘Prophet’ With 320K Followers Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman He Met Online

A Virginia man posing as a pastor on TikTok has been taken into custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met online. Authorities suspect Marco Antonio Ocampos Zamora could have assaulted multiple victims.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of sexual assault, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

Ocampos Zamora, 35, was arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department on Friday (March 6), the department announced. He has since been extradited to Fairfax County, where he is being held without bond.

The police said that Ocampos Zamora was arrested after a woman came forward to allege that Ocampos Zamora used his online influence to lure her into meeting alone with him.

Ocampos Zamora’s TikTok account has more than 320,000 followers, and Ocampos Zamora has posted numerous faith-based videos. In his profile photo, he identifies himself as a “profeta,” which translates to “prophet.”

The victim reported that after she and Ocampos Zamora began communicating on WhatsApp, Ocampos Zamora traveled from Harrisonburg to Fairfax to meet her under the guise that he would provide her with counseling.

The victim alleges that when she met Ocampos Zamora in person, he sexually assaulted her.

Ocampos Zamora has been charged with abduction with intent and object sexual penetration.