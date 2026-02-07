3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Dies at 47 After Publicly Sharing His Faith During Cancer Battle

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Brad Arnold, lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died following a battle with kidney cancer. He was 47.

In May 2025, Arnold told fans he had been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Despite the grim diagnosis, Arnold expressed confidence in his faith.

“We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all,” he said.

The following month, Arnold shared an update saying that God never fails.

“With so much faith behind me and my own faith within me, I have no doubt of the outcome of this fight,” he said. “God will continue to fight this [battle] for me…and God doesn’t fail. I love y’all!”

3 Doors Down Shares That Brad Arnold Has Died

Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in 1996 and wrote the band’s breakout single “Kryptonite” when he was 15.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the band posted on social media.

The band said Arnold died with his wife and family by his side.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones,” they said, “in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.

The band went on to honor its founder, saying Arnold “helped redefine” rock music.

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the band said. “Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old.”