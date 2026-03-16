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Former Mississippi Pastor To Plead Guilty to Sex Crimes, Faces 25 Years in Prison

By Dale Chamberlain
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Christopher Willett
Christopher Willett (screengrab via WLBT)

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A former Presbyterian pastor is set to plead guilty to three sex crimes and faces more than two decades in prison.

Christopher Willett was pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, prior to his arrest. 

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

RELATED: Former Indiana Youth Minister Sentenced to 9 Years for Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

Willett was arrested in March of last year and charged with several sex crimes, including statutory rape, sexual battery, unnatural intercourse, computer luring of a person, and child sex abuse material.

Willett was taken into custody after a female victim, 19, came to the Crystal Springs Police Department with a family friend, who is also a psychologist, to allege that Willett had abused her since she was 15 years old. 

Investigators subsequently executed search warrants on Willett’s vehicles, laptops, cell phone, and home. 

Willett was arrested after investigators instructed Willett to meet them at city hall under the pretense that they wished to discuss another matter.

Police said that this approach was deemed necessary in light of the fact that Willett had firearms in his home. Willett was taken into custody without incident. 

He has been held at the Copiah County Jail without bond. 

RELATED: Trial Date Set for Former SBC Pastor Charged With Producing and Possessing CSAM

According to WLBT, Willett is now set to plead guilty to three counts as part of a plea agreement. The charges include statutory rape, sexual battery, and incest. 

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Dale Chamberlain
Dale Chamberlain (M.Div.) is a content manager for ChurchLeaders. With experience in pastoral ministry as well as the corporate marketing world, he is also an author and podcaster who is passionate about helping people tackle ancient truths in everyday settings. Dale lives in Southern California with his wife Tamara and their four children.

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