Former Mississippi Pastor To Plead Guilty to Sex Crimes, Faces 25 Years in Prison

A former Presbyterian pastor is set to plead guilty to three sex crimes and faces more than two decades in prison.

Christopher Willett was pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, prior to his arrest.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

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Willett was arrested in March of last year and charged with several sex crimes, including statutory rape, sexual battery, unnatural intercourse, computer luring of a person, and child sex abuse material.

Willett was taken into custody after a female victim, 19, came to the Crystal Springs Police Department with a family friend, who is also a psychologist, to allege that Willett had abused her since she was 15 years old.

Investigators subsequently executed search warrants on Willett’s vehicles, laptops, cell phone, and home.

Willett was arrested after investigators instructed Willett to meet them at city hall under the pretense that they wished to discuss another matter.

Police said that this approach was deemed necessary in light of the fact that Willett had firearms in his home. Willett was taken into custody without incident.

He has been held at the Copiah County Jail without bond.

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According to WLBT, Willett is now set to plead guilty to three counts as part of a plea agreement. The charges include statutory rape, sexual battery, and incest.