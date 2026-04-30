Louisiana Pastor Indicted on 11 Counts in $343K Embezzlement Case

A Louisiana pastor is facing an 11-count indictment after being accused of embezzling $343,293.00 from an unnamed company.

The district attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said in a press release on Tuesday (April 28) that Dale Sanders could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Sanders is the pastor of both Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans and Second New Guide Missionary Baptist Church in Metairie, Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney David I. Courcelle announced that Sanders, 56, is accused of using “an unauthorized access device, specifically the debit card for Company A’s bank account [to obtain] U.S. currency of approximately $343,293.00.”

RELATED: Former Church Employee Who Embezzled $450K Gets 5 1/2 Years in Federal Prison

The alleged crimes are said to have occurred between April 2020 and April 2024.

If convicted, Sanders could face a $250,000 fine in addition to a prison sentence. He could also be subject to three years of supervised release after serving a prison term.

The FBI led the investigation.

On Wednesday, Sanders posted a video to social media thanking everyone who had been “calling, texting, seeing me in person, and telling me that you’re praying for me.”

“And believe this,” said Sanders, “I feel your prayers. God is already working and moving by his Spirit.”

“This is what you can do for me—I know you’re praying for me. But I need you to pray a Matthew 5:44 prayer. I need you to pray for my enemy,” said Sanders.

RELATED: An Oklahoma Pastor Was Fired After Reporting Missing Church Funds. His Bishop Just Got Arrested.

“Please, hear me. This is not a joke,” he added. “I need you to pray for my enemy.”