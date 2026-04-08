Florida Pastor Charged With Child Molestation Involving 4 Victims, Held Without Bond

A Florida pastor is being held without bond after being accused of molesting at least four children. Angelo Musicaro, 56, of Worship-Life Church in New Port Richey has been charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

Editor’s note: This article contains information about child sex abuse that some readers might find disturbing and/or triggering.

In addition to his pastorate, Musicaro previously served as a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PSO) from 1997 to 2010. He subsequently served as an inmate chaplain for PSO from 2015 to 2017. During his tenure as a deputy, he served as a school resource officer. Musicaro was reportedly preparing to run for Pasco County sheriff.

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It was Musicaro’s former employer that conducted the investigation and arrested him.

According to investigators, one victim has alleged that Musicaro molested her on four separate occasions, once a year from 2021 to 2024. The alleged victim said that in 2021, Musicaro instructed the girl to remove her clothes and to perform a lewd act and that she complied. The girl said that another child was present for the incident.

The alleged victim said that in the three subsequent incidents, Musicaro touched her under her clothes.

A second alleged victim said that Musicaro touched her under her clothes on roughly 20 different occasions while visiting her family’s home between 2022 and 2023.

A third alleged victim said Musicaro touched her under her clothes on five separate occasions between 2021 and 2025 while she was at his home.

A fourth alleged victim told investigators that Musicaro touched her inappropriately while she was at his home in February of this year.

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Following Musicaro’s arrest, PSO said, “The victims in this case are safe and receiving the necessary resources.”