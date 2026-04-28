‘Thank You, Jesus’—Annie F. Downs and JW Jaeger Announce Engagement

Annie F. Downs is engaged to JW Jaeger, only a few months after hard launching their relationship to the world. The bestselling author, speaker, and ministry leader celebrated the happy news on her social accounts Sunday, April 26.

“I’m so happy I get to marry this man,” said Downs in the caption, which included lyrics to the song “All I Know” by Tors.

“All I know is it’s the best thing I’ll do- / to live my life the same time as you,” read the lyrics. “To share your hand, your bed, and the stars. / To be your friend til death do us part.”

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Annie F. Downs & JW Jaeger: Engaged!

New York Times bestselling author and speaker Annie F. Downs, 45, is known for her popular “That Sounds Fun” podcast and a ministry centered on everyday spiritual formation and encouragement.

Downs has openly shared about her experiences with dating, disappointment, and faith while single. In an episode of the “Heart of Dating” podcast that aired in April 2025 (right around the time Downs would have met Jaeger), she shared how in 2023 God gave her a clear invitation to be open with her experience as a single person and told her that her singleness was going to be for a season.

Jaeger, a DJ and a touring drummer with Christian singer Charles Billingsley, met Downs last spring at a Women of Joy event when bestselling author and speaker Lisa Harper introduced them. Downs announced their relationship to her followers in mid-February, saying that even though she was still figuring out how to talk about her relationship as a public figure, she had “met a really good man and I want you to know.”

“I’ve never had this much fun in my whole life,” Downs said. “He’s the most humble, silly, kind, loving, hilarious, brave man I’ve ever met. He loves Jesus and fun and me. I love him too. It’s the best.”

In his own post celebrating the engagement news, Jaeger said, “One quiet weekend this Spring I got to ask my best friend, my favorite person, the love of my WHOLE actual life – if she would spend the rest of her life with me. And she said YES!”

“A day started out in nature and ended with friends around the table smiling, laughing, rejoicing and saying – look at how good God is,” he said.

“Annie, thank you for loving me and for going on our journey with me. You light up every single room you step your tiny little feet in,” Jaeger added. “And I’m so proud to be on your arm. Day by day. Through every season. Thank You, Jesus. THANK YOU! Thank You for keeping Your promises to us! I still can’t quite believe I get to say this… WE. ARE. ENGAGED!”

Annie F. Downs is engaged to JW Jaeger, only a few months after hard launching their relationship to the world.