Candace Cameron Bure shared openly about finding freedom from her battle with bulimia on the latest episode of her podcast, where she had a conversation with Madison Prewett Troutt. Troutt also shared vulnerably from her own story, explaining how she found freedom from pornography and masturbation.

After sharing about her struggle with porn, Troutt asked Bure if Bure had ever had to confess something scary to another person.

“Absolutely. The easiest thing that comes to mind is being a bulimic and hiding that for so long,” said Bure, “and for several years and living with my husband and hiding it from him.”

“We’re in the same house and the day I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I don’t want to do this anymore.’ I have tears coming to my eyes because it’s so embarrassing,” she said. “Shame, it does make you want to hide and isolate yourself, and yet the bravest thing you can do is confess it.”

Candace Cameron Bure and Madison Prewett Troutt Discuss Shame

Candace Cameron Bure is known for playing D.J. Tanner in “Full House” and “Fuller House,” as well as for starring in numerous Hallmark movies and being the chief creative officer of Great American Family. Troutt hosts the “Stay True” podcast and is the author of several books, including her latest, “Dare To Be True: Defeat the Lies That Bind You and Live Out the Truth That Frees You.”

Madison Prewett Troutt was the runner-up on Season 24 of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2020. She broke up with bachelor Peter Weber because their values, particularly about not having sex before marriage, were not the same.

Troutt and Bure began by taking a listener’s question about how to talk to young children about their bodies without awakening sexual curiosity. The women noted that shame can appear early in people’s lives.

Troutt said that, for her, shame “started creeping in” as a child as a result of a bed-wetting problem that she had that made her feel like she was a “disgusting person.” Then, around the age of 13 or 14, she encountered pornography. “That started a long journey and battle for me with porn and masturbation and that created a lot of shame and secrecy in my life,” she said.

While Troutt appeared to be doing fine on the outside—she was a virgin and a follower of God—“behind closed doors, I was living, you know, this double life of living in constant secret sin, secret sexual sin, and not confessing it to anybody,” she said, “which only led to more sin and more shame. And it felt like this never-ending cycle that I didn’t know how to get out of.”

