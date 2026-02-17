Bethel Church has placed Ben Armstrong, director of the church’s prophetic ministry, on administrative leave amid allegations that he groomed and sexually assaulted a former student of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry (BSSM) in 2008-2009.

Bethel Church is a Charismatic megachurch in Redding, California. The congregation is internationally known for BSSM and for the church’s numerous popular worship songs.

Armstrong, the former revival group pastor of BSSM, had previously confessed to a “moral failure” during the timeframe of these allegations and underwent a church discipline and restoration process with Bethel Church.

The allegations against Armstrong come just weeks after the church admitted to making “grievous mistakes” by failing to warn people about sexual misconduct allegations against Shawn Bolz, another prophetic minister who was previously an influential leader at the church.

Former BSSM Student Accuses Ben Armstrong of Abuse

In a podcast interview released on Friday, Feb. 13, a woman identified as Sarah came forward to publicly accuse Armstrong of sexually abusing her.

“This is the first time I have spoken about any of this in 16 years,” said Sarah. “It’s taken me this long to get to this point.” Sarah alleged that when she was a 23-year-old intern for Bethel and a student at BSSM, Armstrong groomed her for sexual assault under the guise of being a “spiritual father.”

Sarah said that when she was looking for a place to live, Armstrong invited her to come live at his home with his wife and children. She alleged it was there that he crossed emotional and physical boundaries, eventually sexually abusing her.

She said that as part of the grooming process, Armstrong emphasized his role as a father figure, even performing a spiritual adoption ceremony. Sarah said that Armstrong spoke often to her about her abusive upbringing and encouraged her to be vulnerable with him.