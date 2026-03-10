Controversial Pastor Mark Driscoll Announces Building Fund for $15.5M Trinity Church Property

Mark Driscoll’s Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, is launching a “Lives and Legacies Building Fund” March 14-15 to pay off a new building the church has purchased for $15.5 million. In a video on the church’s website, Driscoll said he would be casting a vision for the church’s future over the next 10 weeks.

“We have purchased a big building right off the Shea and the 101, five times the parking, four times the square footage, three times the kids space, two times the seating, all under one roof,” Driscoll said. “I’ll give you the vision that God has for the future of our church. I’m gonna ask you to provide the provision.”

Driscoll said he would be live at all six services. The church’s website lists three weekly services Saturday afternoon and three on Sunday morning.

“What God has provided, it’s the biggest, most exciting opportunity of my 30 years as a senior pastor,” he said. “And what God has planned for our church family, I’m really, really, really excited to share it with you. And I can’t wait for you to see all that God has in store for us to enjoy together.”

Mark Driscoll Plans To Preach at Trinity Church for the ‘Rest of His Life’

Mark Driscoll is the disgraced former pastor of Mars Hill Church in Seattle, which he founded in 1996 and which collapsed in 2014, a story recounted in the 2021 Christianity Today podcast series “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill.”

Driscoll resigned in 2014 after former elders and church members accused him of abusive leadership, domineering behavior, and other misconduct. He was also accused of plagiarism and the use of church funds to promote his books. Two years later, Driscoll started Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he continues to pastor and speak despite criticism from some former Mars Hill leaders and members and even from some former attendees of his new church.

RELATED: Former Mars Hill Elders Plead For Mark Driscoll To Resign Immediately

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Driscoll has what appears to be a thriving ministry in Scottsdale and is still being platformed by certain Christian leaders. One March 5-6, he appeared at the Clear Truth Conference in Monclova, Ohio, speaking alongside co-chair of Turning Point USA Faith Pastor Rob McCoy, Christ Church Pastor Douglas Wilson, and apologist and CrossExamined President Frank Turek.

Under a photo of himself at the event, Driscoll commented, “I can’t believe people are still platforming this Driscoll guy.”

Trinity Church’s website says the new property, located at 10001 N. 92nd St. in Scottsdale, is 100,000 square feet. It has over 1,700 seats, over 1,500 parking spots, and room for over 500 children. Property records show Trinity Church purchased the building from 92nd St. & Mountain View Storage Partners LLC, financing part of the purchase with a $12.7 million loan from Assemblies of God Loan Pool, LLC. The transaction was executed on Jan. 5.

Mark Driscoll’s Trinity Church is launching a building fund to pay off a new property the church has purchased for $15.5 million.