Candace Cameron Bure Shares About the Time She Walked Into a ‘Dark and Demonic’ Underground Sex Party

During a podcast conversation about the importance of being surrounded by people of good character, Candace Cameron Bure shared with Madison Prewett Troutt about the time Bure and her husband, Val, unknowingly walked into an underground sex party.

Bure’s comments came in response to a listener’s question about “how to grow in faith without a community after moving abroad.”

“I do believe that your company will either lead you closer to Jesus or further away,” Prewett said. “Your company that you keep will either push you to sin or push you to God.”

After sharing an embarrassing experience, Prewett said, “The company we keep has a big impact on the choices we make and who we become.”

Prewett then asked Bure if she had an embarrassing story.

“I have some really weird, embarrassing moments,” Bure replied. “Although I shouldn’t say embarrassing for me. They were more shameful of going to places where I thought like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend and I’m going to be cool and do this.’”

Describing the event as “dark and demonic,” Bure told Prewitt, “I went to a party once with Val—’cause we were married.”

“And it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M, like, sex thing that was so dark and demonic,” Bure said.

S&M refers to sadomasochism, which Merriam-Webster defines as “the derivation of sexual gratification from the infliction of physical pain or humiliation either on another person or on oneself.”

Bure continued, “We walked in and my eyeballs were popping out of my head, ’cause I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life.”