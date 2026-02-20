NY Pastor Injured in Church Explosion: ‘We Have Not Lost Our Mission’

After he and four firefighters were injured this week in an explosion that leveled Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Boonville, New York, Pastor Brandon Pitts thanked the community and assured congregants that “we are still standing.” Worship will resume on Sunday (Feb. 22) at a local high school auditorium, Pitts wrote, though he “may not be able to be present these first couple of weeks.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), firefighters responded to a call about a gas odor at the church. Minutes later, a blast leveled the building. Investigators said heavy snow accumulation in the area caused a roof to slump, which then damaged a propane fuel line.

Pitts, 43, was treated for some second-degree burns, according to a post on the church’s Facebook page Tuesday. On Friday, the pastor said he had been released from the hospital and “will be recovering over the next 1-2 months.”

In addition to Pastor Brandon Pitts, the local fire chief and three firefighters were transported to hospitals. Helicopter airlifts had to be called off due to fog. By Wednesday, all five men were listed in critical but stable condition.

According to investigators, Tuesday’s explosion occurred as first responders were trying to shut off power to the church. While four people were in the basement, the furnace activated, triggering what authorities called a “catastrophic” explosion.

The church’s propane tank is located 100 feet from the building. This winter, the Boonville area has received more than 200 inches of snow.

On Facebook Tuesday, church elder Lydia Huntress wrote that Abundant Life was “nearly fully engulfed in flames and smoke” about 15 minutes after the blast. She requested prayers for peace, plus “a lot of praise for the Lord’s protection over all the things NOT happening at church at the time of this emergency.”

Later that afternoon, Huntress reported that the building was a “total loss.” She thanked local groups—including Boonville Methodist Church—for opening their doors so congregants and first responders could gather.