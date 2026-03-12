‘The Chosen’ Breaks Its Own Guinness World Record

Just five months after setting a Guinness World Record as the most translated season for a streaming series, “The Chosen” broke its own mark by almost 50%. Last September, the hit show about the life of Jesus was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records when Season 1 became available in 86 languages. By February, that number had risen to 125.

At last month’s ChosenCon event in Charlotte, North Carolina, the show’s creators accepted the second award. They also emphasized that 125 languages is just the beginning.

“When we see numbers like this, they are able to provide a measuring stick for what’s happening, and we want to celebrate it,” said Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of the series. “All those languages mean lives changed, and so we don’t want to stop at 125.”

An estimated 280 million people have watched “The Chosen,” which stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. Five seasons are available to watch for free on The Chosen app, with two more seasons in the works. An animated spinoff, “The Chosen Adventures,” is available for children.

According to creator and director Dallas Jenkins, “The Chosen” will continue raising the bar. “Because of global supporters and the extraordinary work of Come and See and their partners,” he said, “I’m pretty sure this won’t be the last translation record we break.”

Come and See is the nonprofit organization working to make all seven seasons of “The Chosen” globally accessible and free to all viewers. To that end, the group set the goal of translating and dubbing the series into 600 languages, accounting for about 95% of the world’s population.

James Barnett, CEO of Come and See, said the translation work has been possible thanks to generous supporters throughout the world. He also noted that artificial intelligence is “fast-tracking” the huge undertaking.

“People need to hear the story of Jesus in their own language, the language they speak, dream, and pray in,” Barnett said. He called the second world-record recognition “a testament to our team of over 200 expert linguists, local theologians, pastors, and biblical scholars from around the globe, working tirelessly to ensure our goal becomes a reality.”

