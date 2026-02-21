Former Worship Pastor and ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

Former worship pastor and “American Idol” Season 12 contestant Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of tampering with evidence for allegedly shooting his wife, Ashley, in the head and staging the crime scene.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Flynn, 39, served as a worship arts pastor and a worship director at two different churches from 2010 to 2021. He is currently the vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons in Tipp City, Ohio.

Ashley, 37, was a mother of two daughters, a teacher with LifeWise Academy, a substitute teacher, a seventh-grade volleyball coach and a volunteer at her church, Christian Life Center.

Her obituary reads:

Ashley was known as a shining light of joy to all who crossed her path, effortlessly encouraging others along the way. Her genuine care for people reflected the selfless love we all strive to share. Her kindness and spirit touched countless lives, often in ways she never even realized. Most importantly, she boldly lived out her faith with courage and conviction.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 16, a frantic-sounding Caleb Flynn placed a 911 call reporting what he described as a home invasion.

“Oh my God. Somebody Somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife,” Flynn told the 911 dispatcher. “My wife is. She’s got two shots to her head blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.”

“I was with the children when it happened,” he said.

Flynn continued, “I rubbed her leg and and said her name. She’s not answering…Her face is white as a ghost…Ashley. Baby. Baby, please. Oh my God.”

The former worship pastor told the dispatcher he did not see anyone in the house but said the door to their garage was open. He also said his wife had been shot twice in the head.

Following Flynn’s arrest on Thursday, Feb. 19, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said, “The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter. As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife.”

“Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time,” Adkins added.

A close family friend of the Flynn’s told ChurchLeaders, that “Ashley was a fierce proclaimer of the Gospel. She loved and served the kids in her church and community in a way that will have a lasting impact.”

“You will not find anyone that could counter the fact that she loved Jesus and served well. She was a pillar in the church,” they continued. “She left a legacy that we should all strive for.”

“The Caleb that I knew was a strong worship leader and set our hearts on the right path from the stage,” the friend shared. “He loved on the children in the church and community right along with his amazing wife.”

They said that what transpired “saddens me that people will use this to attack or leave the church, but the church is full of sinners and this is not the last time this side of heaven we will witness events like this.”

“No matter which way the legal process plays out, he did put his heart into leading and caring for people,” they added.

Jordan Hansen, the senior pastor at Christian Life Center, the Flynn’s church posted the following social media statement on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Dear Church Community, Our hearts remain heavy as we continue to grieve the tragic loss of Ashley Flynn. Ashley was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished member of Christian Life Center. Her life touched many, and her absence is deeply felt throughout our church family. As the events surrounding this tragedy continue to unfold, we join you in the shock, sadness, and unanswered questions many are experiencing. In moments like these, we are reminded of our calling as the body of Christ: mourn together, to care for one another, and to draw near to God, who is our source of comfort and peace. We encourage our church family to remain anchored in prayer and wisdom. Let us guard our hearts, extend grace to one another, and resist the pull toward speculation or gossip. Two young daughters have lost their mother, and a family continues to walk through profound grief. Please continue lifting them in prayer. May the God of all comfort surround each of us with His peace. “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.” – Romans 12:15 In Christ, Pastor Jordan

Flynn has entered a plea of not guilty. His bond was set at $2 million.

“Caleb Flynn entered a plea of Not Guilty this morning and looks forward to defending this case. We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case,” Flynn’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, told Fox News. “When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”