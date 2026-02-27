Are UFOs Demonic? ‘UFOs and God’ Directors Urge Church To Address the Supernatural

During the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, last week, ChurchLeaders spoke with “UFOs and God” directors Wes and Amanda Llewellyn.

The soon-to-be released film examines today’s growing fascination with UFOs—also referred to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)—and what it means for the church. Rather than approaching the topic from a purely scientific or speculative angle, the Llewellyns say their goal is to equip Christians with biblical clarity and spiritual discernment.

Our discussion came shortly after former President Barack Obama told American YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen that “aliens are real, but I haven’t seen them” and as the Trump administration’s pushed to release government files relating to extraterrestrial life.

RELATED: Are Aliens, UFOs Real? Astrophysicist Reveals Why These ‘Terrifying’ Things Might Not Be What They Seem

“One of the biggest problems, though, is that the church doesn’t doesn’t talk about it,” Amanda said.

“It’s a hot topic, but I think that the church feels really kind of unqualified—I think pastors feel very unqualified to talk about such things,” she said, “even though if they are really looking at the Bible and reading it plainly, there are unexplained things that happen all through the Bible.”

She continued, “One of those places is Genesis 6…we’re living in Genesis 6 right now and I think when you see, you know, as in the days of Noah, I think that this may play into that.”

“I’m not going to say definitively because I don’t know the mind of God,” she added, “but I do know that all of the signs are there that this is something that we do need to discuss. We do need to be biblically literate.”

“And we do need to have the vocabulary to talk about it with those unsaved friends,” said Amanda, “and give a hope and a defense mechanism and weapon through the name of Jesus Christ.”

Wes echoed his wife’s assessment of why the church isn’t speaking about UAPs and urged Christians not to be fearful of the “supernatural.”

RELATED: Creationist Ken Ham Believes in UFOs—Not Aliens From Outer Space

“We’re trying to say, ‘Don’t be scared of the supernatural.’ We always hear people say, ‘Oh, this is crazy stuff.’ I go, ‘Yeah, but you’re a Christian. You believe God came to earth as a man,'” he said, “‘was born of a virgin, knowing he was going to die, died for my sins, and then rose from the dead.’ We start at kind of crazy if you want to look at it.”

Amanda described “UFOs and God” as a “primer” that gives viewers conversational tools.

“We talk to a lot of different experts,” she said. “We have everything from a secular viewpoint to a spiritual viewpoint to a Christian viewpoint.”

“UFOs and God” directors discuss UAP, biblical prophecy, and why they believe the church should not ignore the supernatural debate.