‘I’m Not Going To Lay Hands on People Till You’re Obedient’—Paula White-Cain Presses Attendees To Give $100K During Conference

Paula White-Cain urged attendees of her 2026 Unleashed Conference last week to give a “sacrificial seed” in support of the ministry of her friend Eddie James. The pastor of City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida, urged people to give out of obedience to God, and she tied their giving to spiritual breakthroughs.

“How many of you want to help me with Eddie James? How many of you want to be a blessing?” she asked. “Because I’m telling you, there’s an anointing of release right now. I want $100,000 to come in. I want $100,000. There are 10 people that could give $10,000. There’s a hundred people that could give $1,000.”

“Get a check, make it payable to Paula White Ministries,” said White-Cain. “If you say, ‘I don’t have it,’ give a $100. Bring up a sacrificial seed.”

“This isn’t for me. This is about kids that will die without you being obedient,” she said, referring to James’ ministry. “This is about kids who are going to be…warriors and mighty for God…Come on. I’m going to tell you: Get a seed of sacrifice.”

Paula White-Cain: ‘There Is No Lack in Christ’

Paula White-Cain is the president of Paula White Ministries (PWM) and senior pastor of City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida. She rose to prominence through television ministry and later became a high-profile spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump.

In February 2025, Trump appointed White-Cain to lead the White House Faith Office, which is intended to “empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities.”

White-Cain is a controversial figure who has received criticism for teaching a prosperity gospel, being a female pastor, and being twice-divorced. She is married to Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

White’s 2026 Unleashed Conference took place Feb. 18-21 in Apopka. A description of the event on the PWM website says, “This powerful event is a multi-day experience that includes main sessions, worship encounters, outdoor festival gatherings, and global livestream outreach to 198 countries across the PWM network.”

The website lists 14 speakers for the conference, including author and radio host Eric Metaxas, Fr. Calvin Robinson, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, and Ambassador Sam Brownback.

During a nearly four-hour session that took place the night of Saturday, Feb. 21, White-Cain used the phrase “arena” to describe a believer’s God-given calling, where faith is tested through struggle, obedience, and spiritual action. “Fight the good fight of faith,” she said. “Now everyone’s arena is different, but it’s a similar fight.”

