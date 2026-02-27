Acts 29 Vice President and Vintage Church Pastor Confesses to Multi-Year ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Acts 29 U.S. Vice President and Vintage Church Lead Pastor Tyler Jones has been removed from his duties after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship with a woman” who was not his wife.

According to reports from Protestia, Jones’ “inappropriate relationship” lasted more than seven years, from 2012 to 2019.

Acts 29 describes itself as an organization that “exists to plant churches worldwide by recruiting, assessing, training, and supporting church planters.”

Before being removed from Acts 29’s website, Jones’ bio read:

After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill in 1997, Tyler and his wife Kimberly moved to Raleigh, where they now continue loving their city with their three kids. Tyler planted Vintage Church in the fall of 2002, which has now grown to five locations in the Triangle. Serving in a myriad of leadership roles with Acts 29 since 2003, he is driven by his passion for planting and growing churches to advance the gospel across the US and the world.

“Tyler Jones was dismissed from employment with Acts 29 late last week,” Acts 29 told ChurchLeaders in an email. “This decision follows the disclosure of personal behavior that does not align with our standards of integrity and biblical conduct.”

“Although this behavior occurred prior to his employment with Acts 29,” said the organization, “we hold our leaders to clear expectations of character and accountability.”

The email continued, “We do not plan to add to or go beyond what Vintage Church has shared or will share publicly. Acts 29 remains committed to fostering healthy, accountable leadership as we plant churches worldwide.”

The Roys Report stated that Vintage Church sent an email to its members explaining that on Feb. 18, Jones confessed to elders about his “inappropriate relationship with a woman.”

The elders then voted to remove him as lead pastor, describing his actions as “inconsistent with the biblical qualifications and leadership standards required.”

ChurchLeaders has reached out to Vintage Church for comment and will update this article if a response is received.

