Derwin Gray, Benjamin Watson Defend NFL Draft Prospect KC Concepcion, Mocked for Stuttering

At the recent NFL Combine, where prospective draft picks were evaluated for a range of skills, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion made a strong impression both on and off the field. Despite having a speech impediment, the 21-year-old stepped up to the microphone to answer questions from the media.

While some people mocked the player’s halting speech, others—including faith leaders—offered support and praised the young man’s bravery.

Concepcion, who played at North Carolina State for two years before transferring to Texas A&M, later wrote about wanting to be “a role model for those who may be scared to speak up.”

Faith Leaders Support KC Concepcion

During last week’s NFL Combine, a clip went viral of KC Concepcion discussing his meeting with the Buffalo Bills. Although that led to some ridicule, most people expressed admiration for the wide receiver, a consensus All-American and a First-Team All-SEC selection last year.

“Can someone put [me] in contact with KC Conception [sic],” wrote South Carolina Pastor Derwin Gray. “I played in the NFL and I too am a stutterer. Despite my stuttering, I’m a pastor of a church and I speak all over the world.” Gray added, “KC, I’m proud of you!”

Benjamin Watson, a pro-life advocate and 16-year NFL vet, posted:

This hit home. My son has a stutter. While I hope it goes away I hope he never feels belittled or inferior because of it. I want him to know that his speech is not a limitation but a unique part of him. I don’t want my fear of others who may not be as patient when he talks, to deter him from sharing all that God has given him to say and do. Thank you for being bold KC. You are empowering people you may never meet.

Theologian Owen Strachan posted, “Definitely gonna cheer for KC Concepcion now. I’m reminded that we follow a Savior who showed incredible compassion to people mocked and scorned by the world. JESUS WON’T GIVE UP ON YOU.”

Other support came from reporters and fans. Jay Robins, who interviewed Concepcion at the Combine, wrote, “Will it take a bit longer to transcribe his answers? Sure. But the kid showed heart & confidence going up there. Many prospects are nervous at the podium to speak to a pool of reporters; w/ or w/o a speech impediment.” Concepcion came across as good-natured, grateful, and smart, according to Robins.

A Texas A&M Aggies fan praised Concepcion’s football prowess, his leadership, and how he “helped spread love to the community and fan base. He put others before himself. Top notch young man. Wish more were like him.”

