Crossroads Church, a Cincinnati megachurch, has suspended its senior pastor, Brian Tome, for “inappropriate physical humor” during an incident that allegedly occurred 10 years ago.

Founded in 1996, Crossroads Church was named Outreach Magazine’s fastest-growing church in 2015 and 2017. The church reports an estimated weekly attendance of 34,000 across nine campuses.

News of Tome’s suspension comes weeks after the church fired NextGen program director Joel Firebaugh for allegedly “secretly filming women who were working out without their consent” at a local gym.

Crossroads Church: ‘The Board Takes These Matters Seriously’

Crossroads Church shared with ChurchLeaders the email sent to its community explaining when the incident occurred and when leaders became aware of it.

“Crossroads Church has recently become aware of a statement made by a member of our community regarding alleged inappropriate physical humor by Senior Pastor Brian Tome during a video shoot in late 2015,” the Crossroads Spiritual Board said. “Crossroads was previously made aware of these claims in 2024. At that time, the Crossroads Spiritual Board conducted an investigation independent of Pastor Tome and any other Crossroads staff members to determine validity and next steps.”

“Following additional discussion of the alleged incident with the board—including a conversation with Pastor Tome while a board member was present—the involved community member communicated to Crossroads that the meeting ‘went very well,’” the statement continued. “At that time, the board reminded Pastor Tome of the weight of his words and actions and formally admonished Pastor Tome to be mindful to be above reproach. The board then considered the issue resolved.”

Last week, church leadership was contacted again by the same member who brought forward the allegations.

“The Board takes these matters seriously and has carefully reviewed the situation again,” the board added. “Although no new information about the alleged incident has been provided, Crossroads is hiring an independent investigator to review the situation and to interview all parties to the alleged incident.”

The statement announced that the Crossroads Spiritual Board has “officially suspended Pastor Tome from all Crossroads responsibilities until the investigation is completed.”

“We’re committed to however long the investigation will take and will provide updates as we know more,” they said. “We pray for truth, reconciliation, and unity for each of us, our community, and our world and ask for you to pray along with us as we walk through this process.”

Board Chairman Brian Wells Provides Details of Brian Tome’s Alleged ‘Inappropriate Physical Humor’ Incident

This past Sunday, during morning services, Crossroads Church cofounder and Board Chairman Brian Wells provided additional details in a prerecorded video.