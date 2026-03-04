Why Viewers Are Calling Wonder Project’s ‘It’s Not Like That’ a Refreshing Take on Faith and Family

Wonder Project’s latest series, “It’s Not Like That,” releases its season finale on March 5.

The series follows Malcolm, a widowed pastor raising three children, and Lori, a recently divorced mother of two teens. Once close family friends, the two must navigate grief, singleness, and the complexities of faith, parenting, and community while redefining who they are—and who they might become.

“It’s Not Like That” was created and written by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Rusk Robinson, best known for their work on the acclaimed family drama “Parenthood.” The series stars J.R. Ramirez (“Manifest,” “Power”), Erinn Hayes (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”), Scott Foley (“Felicity,” “Scream 3″), Cary Christopher (“Days of Our Lives”), and Moses Jones (“The Naked Gun”).

Ramirez, who plays a character named David, said he has been a Christian for decades and described the show’s faith component as subtle but deeply meaningful.

“It’s not perfect human beings going to church,” he told ChurchLeaders. “It’s flawed people making mistakes, trying to get up every day and keep going. There is a higher power that’s keeping them grounded and moving forward.”

Sharing what he hopes viewers take away from watching the series, Ramirez said, “At the end of the day, have compassion.”

“We could all be a little nicer to ourselves,” he said.

Audiences have described “It’s Not Like That” as “refreshing,” “excellent,” and “beautifully done.”

“Initially, I wasn’t sure about this show. I’m glad I continued watching because after two episodes, I really like this show,” one viewer said. “I really appreciate the positive portrayal of faith and spirituality, something that is pretty rare these days.”