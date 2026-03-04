‘It Was a Rocky Path’—Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix Opens Up About Radical Transformation in Christ

Jacoby Shaddix, frontman for the iconic rock band Papa Roach, opened up about his faith during a recent interview with Alisa DeFord—best known by her influencer name Bunnie Xo and as host of the “Dumb Blonde Podcast.”

DeFord is the wife of Grammy Award-winning “Hard Fought Hallelujah” singer Jelly Roll. For the past several months, the couple has been vocal about and publicly sharing their faith journey.

Formed in 1993, Papa Roach has been a pioneer in the hard rock scene, mixing rap-styled lyrics and melodic choruses with heavy guitar sounds.

ChurchLeaders recently witnessed Shaddix vocalizing his faith in Jesus during the band’s “Rise of the Roach” fall tour. On more than one occasion throughout Papa Roach’s set, Shaddix became emotional while talking about his family and Jesus.

Near the beginning of the interview, DeFord referenced tearing up after seeing a viral clip of Shaddix discussing his faith during one of his shows.

“I saw a viral clip of you actually talking about your faith and about how you got saved, and it actually made me tear up because I’m on my own journey with God too, and so is my husband,” she said. “Just seeing somebody who has an ear on the youth the way that you do, because, I mean, you can sit behind a pulpit and preach all day long, but you have one hit song and [with] that you’re going to reach millions and millions of people who need to hear that.”

“So to hear that coming from you standing on the stage like that was really awesome,” DeFord added.

Jacoby Shaddix Never Wanted To Be ‘Sober’ or ‘Christian’

Shaddix compared his spiritual walk with God to a wrestling match.

“It’s been a, like a wrestling match,” he said. “It started with my sobriety. Going to meetings and going to recovery houses and stuff like that. And they’re like, ‘Yo, you need to find God or a God of your understanding.’ It was a journey for me for years.”

The “Scars” singer confessed that he never thought he’d be sober or a Christian.

“The two things I never wanted to be in my life was sober and a Christian,” Shaddix told DeFord. “And, like, here I am now—like a follower, a sober guy.”