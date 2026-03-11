‘Not a Church Plant’—Brady Boyd Launches Wednesday Worship Services in Colorado Springs

Brady Boyd, former pastor of New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has announced that he and his wife, Pam, are starting a Wednesday night service March 18 in Colorado Springs. Boyd resigned as senior pastor of New Life in June 2025 after church elders said he had broken their trust when describing his knowledge of former Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris’ abuse of Cindy Clemishire.

“I have some great news! We are starting a Wednesday night service starting March 18th at the Phil Long Events Center at 6:30pm,” Boyd said in a Facebook post Feb. 27. “Pam and I are still called to pastor in Colorado Springs. We received this mandate 18 years ago, and the calling has only grown stronger.”

“After careful prayer and discussions with trusted counselors and friends, we feel led to start a Wednesday night service in Colorado Springs that will focus on some simple, but powerful ideas,” said Boyd. “We’ll pray together, study the Scriptures together, share the Lord’s Table, and enjoy fellowship with each other.”

Brady Boyd’s Resignation From New Life

Brady Boyd is an evangelical pastor and author who served as senior pastor of New Life Church from 2007 until his departure in 2025, helping lead one of Colorado’s largest churches after the tenure of founder Ted Haggard. Haggard stepped down as pastor of New Life after he admitted to using methamphetamine and soliciting a male prostitute.

Boyd’s departure from New Life related to the controversy surrounding Robert Morris, founding pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas. In June 2024, a woman named Cindy Clemishire published allegations that Morris had sexually abused her in the 1980s starting when she was 12 years old and Morris was in his 20s.

Prior to Clemishire’s allegations, Morris had publicly spoken of being guilty of “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady” but never mentioned that the young lady in question had been a minor. He subsequently resigned as pastor of Gateway.

The revelations triggered a major upheaval at Gateway Church, including leadership changes and an independent investigation that found that former elders and staff at the church knew that Clemishire was a minor prior to 2024. The investigation also found that there were other people who had enough information to warrant further inquiry. Morris in fact has claimed that elders knew about Clemishire’s age much earlier than 2024.

In October 2025, Robert Morris pleaded guilty in an Oklahoma court to five felony counts of child sex abuse. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, although all but six months of the prison term will be suspended. He will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender and pay Clemishire $270,000 in restitution.

Morris and Gateway Church are engaged in a legal dispute over retirement benefits Morris believes he is entitled to. At the same time, Clemishire is seeking over $1 million in a defamation lawsuit against Morris, Morris’ wife, and other Gateway leaders.

