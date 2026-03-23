Oklahoma Pastor, Wife Arrested on Suspicion of Animal Cruelty

An Oklahoma pastor and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. According to Tulsa Animal Services, 25 dogs and cats were removed from the home of Craig and Mia Hagin.

Craig is listed as a co-pastor of Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

According to KTUL, Mia is the founder of Oklahoma Ruff Refuge. “We save homeless dogs that need help the most, dogs whose time has run out, the dogs who have lost all hope—the forsaken dogs,” the organization’s website says.

Police responded to complaints of animal cruelty at the Hagins’ home on the evening of Thursday, March 19.

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Investigators said the conditions inside the Hagins’ home were unsafe and unsanitary for the animals living there. Police indicated they found trash and spilled food in the home, and they reported a strong smell of urine in the downstairs area of the home.

In the upstairs area of the home, police said that they found a dead cat and that the area was covered in feces.

Police said that Craig and Mia Hagin admitted that the living conditions were not ideal for the animals but that they had been regularly feeding the animals and tending to them.

Craig and Mia Hagin were booked on March 20.

The animals were moved to a shelter for assessment and care. Several animals were treated for eye and skin conditions.

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Tulsa Animal Services is working with the Humane Society of Tulsa and Animal Aid of Tulsa to find new homes for the animals.