Brandon Lake and Nick Jonas Release ‘The Author’—Jonas Reflects on Church Hurt, Faith Journey

Brandon Lake and Nick Jonas teamed up to release the new single “The Author.”

Lake’s collaboration with Jonas follows Lake’s April 3 release, “The Jesus I Know Now,” with Lainey Wilson. In addition to “The Author,” Lake and Jonas also released a remix of Jonas’ song “Hope” from the album “Sunday Best.”

Ever since Lake joined forces with country-pop superstar Jelly Roll on Lake’s single “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Lake has become one of the most sought-after Christian musicians in the world, selling out arena shows and playing large secular music festivals. Lake and Jelly Roll won a Grammy Award for best contemporary Christian music performance/song and won song of the year at both the K-LOVE Fan Awards and the Dove Awards.

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Jonas, who is one-third of the sibling band the Jonas Brothers, grew up a pastor’s kid until his father was forced to resign following his sons’ signing with Columbia Records in 2005. That marked a pivotal moment in Jonas’ faith.

“Our dad was at that church for 10 years. It was a real safety net for us and a place where we felt a part of a community,” Jonas shared during an interview on the “Jay Shetty Podcast.”

He continued, “Some of the families that were there prior to our arrival did not like my dad and made it their mission to get him pushed out of the church. So effectively, he lost his job while also funding this dream of ours.”

“We had to move out of our home because we were living in the church parsonage, which is owned by the church,” Jonas added. “We moved into basically a little house in a place called Little Falls, New Jersey. The owners of the home were kind enough to let us rent it from them for basically nothing while we were in this transitional period.”

As trials came with starting the brothers’ band, along with health issues and being dropped by their record label after failing to meet expectations from their first album, Jonas began to question his faith.

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“It all kind of collided at the same time, and you look up and life just looked very different,” he said.

“It took a lot of faith, and even questioning faith at that time,” said Jonas, “going from the safety net of the church to all of a sudden being sort of betrayed by them and having to redefine your relationship with God while going through some of your toughest moments.”