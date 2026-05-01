‘I Cried My Eyes Out’—Donnie Wahlberg Describes Powerful Moment From ‘The Chosen’

The moment when Jesus meets Nathanael in “The Chosen” had a powerful impact on Donnie Wahlberg, who discussed the scene in a recent interview on “The George Janko Show.” Wahlberg also revealed that “The Chosen” has helped him understand some truths about himself and God he had never realized before.

“I’m watching them like, ‘Why don’t they know?’” Wahlberg said, referring to Jesus’ disciples. “And then I’m looking at myself the next day, [I] wake up lost and confused, saying, ‘Why don’t you know?’”

“It made me feel closer to them in many ways,” he said. “And it also made me realize, if they struggled, of course we’re all struggling and of course everyone’s struggling because there’s only one who has all the answers.”

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[Editor’s note: This interview contains language some might find offensive.]

Donnie Wahlberg Says ‘The Chosen’ Helped Him ‘Relate in a Way’ He ‘Couldn’t Even Imagine’

Donnie Wahlberg first rose to fame as a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block. He has since established himself as an actor, most notably starring for over a decade in the series “Blue Bloods” and its 2026 spinoff “Boston Blue.” Donnie Wahlberg is the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, a Christian who works with the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow. Jonathan Roumie, who stars as Jesus in “The Chosen,” is another Christian who works with Hallow.

Wahlberg joined content creator and actor George Janko and Janko’s wife, Shawna, on “The George Janko Show” for a more than two-hour conversation on Wahlberg’s background, career, and faith journey.

During the interview, Wahlberg shared that he has dealt with codependency throughout his life, has felt like he needed to have all the answers for others, and has struggled with being vulnerable with God. “Have you guys watched ‘The Chosen?’” he asked the Jankos at one point.

Janko said that he and Shawna “just started it.”

“Okay,” said Wahlberg. “Well, I won’t spoil anything. I think you know the story.”

Laughing, Janko joked, “The main guy dies.”

“He lives,” Shawna added.

“I saw something,” Wahlberg shared about his experience with the show. “And this is why…I’m not rough on myself. I just, you know, I’m being really honest and vulnerable today. So thank you for allowing that.”

The moment when Jesus meets Nathanael in The Chosen had a powerful impact on Donnie Wahlberg, who discussed the scene in a recent interview on The George Janko Show.