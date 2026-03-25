NY Pastor, 75, Arrested on First-Degree Rape Charges Involving Child

A pastor in Albany, New York, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of first-degree rape. The investigation into Bienvenido Lopez, 75, remains ongoing, and authorities believe that more victims could come forward.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

Lopez is listed as the pastor of Iglesia Fuente Inagotable. He was arrested on March 19.

According to Times Union, Lopez is accused of raping a child under the age of 11 on three occasions between 1998-2000.

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The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Lopez’s home.

Lopez faces six charges of rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash, $40,000 insured bond, or $60,000 partially-secured bond. Lopez posted bail on Tuesday (March 24).

Authorities said that Lopez has worked for “a few” different churches over the years. Iglesia Fuente Inagotable celebrated Lopez’s birthday with a social media post on March 6.

Authorities are urging any other victims to contact the children and family service unit of the Albany Police Department.

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ChurchLeaders has reached out to Iglesia Fuente Inagotable for comment and will update this article in the event of a response.