‘The World Is Going To Miss You’—Chris Pratt Flips Interview To Ask Ben Sasse About His Thoughts on Life

As Ben Sasse was about to end his and Chris Stirewalt’s recent interview with Chris Pratt, Pratt kept the interview going. After praising the faith and character of Sasse, who is terminally ill with cancer, Pratt proceeded to ask him a series of questions about the brokenness in the world and where Sasse finds hope.

“Ben, the world is gonna miss you, and I’m gonna to miss you. I’m gonna miss your voice and your intelligence,” Pratt told Sasse. “I think that you stand for something that is just so rare that we can’t afford to lose it. And so I was even praying about this earlier. I said, ‘God…what can I say? Will you give me the right words?’”

Chris Pratt Asks Ben Sasse About Faith, Hope, and America’s Brokenness

Actor and producer Chris Pratt appeared as a guest April 9 on “NOT DEAD YET,” a podcast cohosted by former U.S. Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and political analyst Chris Stirewalt. All three men are Christians.

The podcast’s name alludes to Sasse’s battle with terminal cancer. The former senator has been doing a number of interviews sharing how his faith shapes the way he is facing his impending death.

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For most of the interview, Stirewalt and Sasse asked Pratt about Pratt’s background, how he is raising his kids, and how faith shapes his acting career. The podcast is audio only because Sasse’s cancer treatment compels him to throw up regularly. As the interview was about to end, Pratt stayed on the call and began interviewing Sasse.

“You love your country. You love the potential of your country, at least, I feel,” Pratt told Sasse. “And you love being of service. You’re highly intelligent. And you’re a man of faith. And there’s a gentleness in your intellect, in your point of view that I find incredibly disarming. And it’s something that’s sorely lacking in the space of politics.”

“The reason I did this [podcast] was not to talk about myself but was to actually shine a light on your legacy, Ben,” Pratt explained, “because I think that you will have left the world better because of being in it and being who you are in it.”

“What’s broken right now in this world, and is there anything that still gives you hope?” Pratt asked.

Sasse at first responded to Pratt’s kind comments with a joke related to the fact Pratt had said earlier in the conversation that at one point in his life, he smoked a lot of weed. “First of all, a few minutes ago you said that you were trying to stay off the weed,” said Sasse, “and then you went this generous and gregarious, and so this podcast is going to become a ‘carefrontation’ about your new drug addiction.”

After praising the faith and character of Ben Sasse, who is terminally ill with cancer, Chris Pratt proceeded to ask him a series of questions about the brokenness in the world and where Sasse finds hope.