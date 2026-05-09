Pastor Greg Locke Shares Heartbreaking News That His 20-Year-Old Son Died From Overdose

Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Church shared Friday night, May 8, that his son Evan died of a drug overdose.

“Today, words fail us. It’s been a long, hard battle the last few years. In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don’t even matter,” Locke posted on social media. “A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20 year old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his heart stopped due to an overdose.”

Locke said Evan’s struggle was publicly known.

“His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us,” he said. “’ll address the church family with arrangement details this Sunday.”

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The Global Vision Church pastor asked people to respect the family’s privacy during this time and concluded with the words, “He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey.”

Today, words fail us. It’s been a long, hard battle the last few years. In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don’t even matter. A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20 year old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his… pic.twitter.com/IfoWSA7HYa — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) May 9, 2026

Many people posted condolences for Locke’s loss in the comment section of his post.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. Prayers for you and family, may the Lord be close in your loss,” author and speaker Megan Basham wrote.

Global worship leader Sean Feacht posted, “Brother I am so so sorry and my heart and prayers are with your family.”

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Tim Clark, lead pastor of The Church on the Way told Locke, “Greg, I don’t agree with so much of what you say, but I am so sorry for your loss. I have kids in their young 20’s who aren’t following Jesus, and it’s the most heartbreaking thing in the world.”

“My heart aches for you. And I’m praying for you today, brother,” Clark added.