More Than 30 Killed During Palm Sunday Attacks in Nigeria

Gunmen killed at least 30 people during a Palm Sunday attack in Ungwan Rukuba, a community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, Nigeria.

The incident occurred during the evening, when armed men reportedly entered the community and opened fire on residents. Eyewitnesses described the attack as coordinated, with multiple casualties recorded and several homes affected.

Following the incident, the Plateau state government imposed a 48-hour curfew in parts of northern Jos to contain the situation. Despite the restriction, residents, including youth, were seen on the streets protesting the killings and blocking roads in some areas.

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Separate reports from Angwa Rukuba Junction, Eto Baba, and nearby student residential communities indicate that at least 10 people were killed during gunfire earlier on Sunday. A humanitarian worker, Alex Barbir, stated in a video shared on social media that the victims were Christians attacked on Palm Sunday.

Residents gave differing accounts of the attackers. One witness described them as members of Boko Haram, while another alleged they were armed Fulani militia who arrived on motorcycles, fired sporadically, and retreated toward nearby mountainous areas. As of the time of reporting, security agencies had not issued an official statement confirming the identity of the attackers.

Local sources advised students living near the affected areas to remain indoors as tensions persisted.

Kaduna Attack

In a separate incident in Kaduna state, gunmen killed at least 13 people in an early morning attack on Kahir village in Kagarko Local Government Area on Sunday.

Local sources said the victims were attending a bachelor’s party when armed men opened fire. A resident, Habila Markus, reported that several of his family members were among those killed. Others sustained injuries and received medical treatment.

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Authorities identified victims in the Kahir, Kadda, and Kukyer communities, with those killed ranging in age from 21 to 31 years, according to community records.