‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Sets Release Date, But Fans Will Wait Months for Theatrical Finale

Prime Video and 5&2 Studios announced that the highly anticipated Season 6 of “The Chosen” will premiere on Nov. 15.

Described as the most intense season yet, Season 6 will consist of six episodes. Three episodes will debut upon launch, followed by one new episode released weekly through Dec. 6, exclusively on Prime Video.

The season finale will not stream initially but instead will receive a standalone theatrical release in spring 2027.

“The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead,” the description for Season 6 reads. “Season 6 captures the historic events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him.”

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“Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross,” the description adds. “The Chosen” Season 6 reveals how Jesus’ final hours changed the world forever.”

Series creator Dallas Jenkins said the scope of the story demanded more than a traditional season structure.

“Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story, but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours,” Jenkins said. “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

Season 6 stars Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.”

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Since its debut, “The Chosen” has grown into one of the most-watched series in the world, surpassing 300 million viewers globally.