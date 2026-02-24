Newsletters
Christian News

Dallas Jenkins Reveals ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Timeline, Season 7 Plans, and New Spinoffs

By Jesse T. Jackson
LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Jonathan Roumie Dallas Jenkins The Chosen
Jonathan Roumie and Dallas Jenkins at ChosenCon 2026. Courtesy of 5&2 Studios.

Share

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of “The Chosen,” recently gave a timeline for releases of 5&2 Studios’ upcoming projects, including “The Chosen” Season 6.

Without giving exact dates, Jenkins announced the slate of 5&2 Studios releases through 2027 in front of the 4,500-plus ChosenCon attendees in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend.

Releasing this summer on Prime Video will be “The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls.” Following that series will be “The Chosen” Season 6. The finale of “The Chosen: Season 6” will come out in theaters in the spring of 2027, with projects “Joseph of Egypt,” “The Chosen” Season 7, and “The Book of Moses” coming soon.

ChosenCon this …
5&2 Studios timeline. Screengrab via YouTube / The Chosen

RELATED: Dallas Jenkins Explains Why the Garden of Gethsemane Scene in ‘The Chosen’ Was ‘One of the Most Difficult’ Moments To Portray

“The finale of Season 6 is essentially a supersized episode that is going to be released as a theatrical global event all over the world in dozens of languages all at once,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins continued, “Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done without a close second. It took the longest to film by far. The visual effects, the translations especially, take at least two to three times longer than any season we’ve ever done.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jesse Jackson (@the.jessejackson)

“For the first time ever, we’re releasing Episodes 1-6 to streaming and then the finale in theaters in all of these languages at the same time. So the translation takes some time,” he added. “I just ask for your continued grace and patience. It will be worth it, but this is a season that took a lot out of us.”

Although an exact timeline was not given, Jenkins anticipates the studio’s limited eight-episode series “Joseph of Egypt” will be released during the first half of 2027.

RELATED: Jonathan Roumie of ‘The Chosen’ Details the Physical Toll His Body Is Taking Preparing for Season 6’s Crucifixion Scene

Jenkins told ChosenCon attendees that filming for “The Chosen” Season 7 would begin in less than two months.

Continue reading on the next page

LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

Read more

Latest Articles

ChurchLeaders.com is dedicated to resourcing, informing, and connecting a community of church leaders for greater Kingdom impact worldwide.
Contact us: support@churchleaders.com

Company

Trending

Popular Categories

© ChurchLeaders