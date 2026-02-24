Dallas Jenkins Reveals ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Timeline, Season 7 Plans, and New Spinoffs

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of “The Chosen,” recently gave a timeline for releases of 5&2 Studios’ upcoming projects, including “The Chosen” Season 6.

Without giving exact dates, Jenkins announced the slate of 5&2 Studios releases through 2027 in front of the 4,500-plus ChosenCon attendees in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend.

Releasing this summer on Prime Video will be “The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls.” Following that series will be “The Chosen” Season 6. The finale of “The Chosen: Season 6” will come out in theaters in the spring of 2027, with projects “Joseph of Egypt,” “The Chosen” Season 7, and “The Book of Moses” coming soon.

“The finale of Season 6 is essentially a supersized episode that is going to be released as a theatrical global event all over the world in dozens of languages all at once,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins continued, “Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done without a close second. It took the longest to film by far. The visual effects, the translations especially, take at least two to three times longer than any season we’ve ever done.”

“For the first time ever, we’re releasing Episodes 1-6 to streaming and then the finale in theaters in all of these languages at the same time. So the translation takes some time,” he added. “I just ask for your continued grace and patience. It will be worth it, but this is a season that took a lot out of us.”

Although an exact timeline was not given, Jenkins anticipates the studio’s limited eight-episode series “Joseph of Egypt” will be released during the first half of 2027.

Jenkins told ChosenCon attendees that filming for “The Chosen” Season 7 would begin in less than two months.