Russell Brand Denies Guilt in Sexual Abuse Case, Accuses Piers Morgan of ‘Carrying Water for Satan’

Russell Brand, a British comedian and actor turned conservative Christian influencer, recently appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” for a broad-ranging conversation.

Brand is currently facing several charges of sexual assault in the U.K. He is also promoting his new book, “How To Become a Christian in Seven Days*: *May Take 50 Years of Sin and Serious F*ck Ups To Get Started.”

During the interview, Piers Morgan and Brand discussed, among other things, Brand’s upcoming trial and the accusations against him, how the media landscape shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the efficacy of vaccines, and Brand’s evolving political and religious views.

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At times, the nearly two-hour conversation became tense. At one point, Brand refused to drink the “government water” from a cup that had been provided for him and insisted that someone off camera bring him bottled water. When Morgan challenged him, Brand called Morgan “a very argumentative and obstreperous individual.”

Toward the beginning of the conversation, Morgan focused on Brand’s impending trial. When Morgan asked Brand whether Brand had thought about the possibility of losing his freedom, Brand said, “I will be with God wherever I am.”

“And, of course, I would prefer to be with God with my wife and my kids,” Brand added. “I’m not saying that [going to prison] is not a difficult image, you know, and a difficult thing to contemplate.” While Brand expressed that he found it difficult to “countenance” the fact that he has been accused of sexual assault, he said, “We are going to find out the truth, and we’re going to deal with the truth. Because, actually, I am not afraid of the truth.”

“And if the truth is I am going to prison, then my job will be, ‘Do not be afraid of that truth. That is what you are going to do,’” said Brand. Brand went to say that he believes his previous sexual behavior was immoral, saying, “I’m a Christian, and I’m serious about it. I think that the only safe place to have sex is within a marriage.”

However, Brand contended that he has never engaged in any illegal sexual activity. He admitted that his actions caused harm, saying that he is willing “to deal with the consequences of my actions” but that he is “not so willing to deal with the consequences of actions that were not undertaken.”

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