Former Sen. Ben Sasse Shares His ‘Parting Wish’ for America

Since being diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer in December 2025, former U.S. Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has been addressing big issues such as suffering, meaning, and faith. Through his posts, interviews, and “Not Dead Yet” podcast, the 54-year-old outspoken Christian is using humor and frankness to share wisdom about government, theology, and community.

On April 26, “60 Minutes” aired Scott Pelley’s interview with Sasse, who has a Ph.D. in history and served as a university president. The former senator, who was given just three or four months to live, said an experimental drug has reduced his pain and tumor volume.

During the conversation—an extended version of which is available online—Sasse said he is “incredibly blessed.” He shared his hopes for America, a nation that is “impoverished spiritually and communally.” Other topics included declining birthrates, tribalism, and social media.

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Sasse, a husband and father of three, said he wishes he had had more children, noting, “The best thing you can do is be called Dad or Mom, lover, neighbor, friend.” Being a politician is a “great way to serve,” he added, but should never be someone’s top calling.

Ben Sasse: Terminal Diagnosis Is a ‘Touch of Grace’

On Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes,” Ben Sasse appeared sunburned from treatment for metastatic cancer. Like the late Timothy Keller, Sasse expressed gratitude for his diagnosis and pain, saying they’ve helped him acknowledge his dependence and provided opportunities to “talk about bigger stuff.”

RELATED: Ben Sasse on Terminal Cancer, the Gospel, and Tim Keller’s ‘Weird’ Words About Suffering

Sasse, a Reformed Christian, told Pelley that death is wicked but that cancer is “a touch of grace,” reminding him he can’t “atone for my own brokenness.” The former senator prays for a miracle, he admitted, but knows that humans are “always on the clock.”

Sasse’s premature death is “not a surprise to God,” he told Scott Pelley, emphasizing that God has a plan. “There are no maverick molecules in the universe,” said Sasse, quoting Bible scholar R.C. Sproul.

When asked how he’d spend another 30 years of life, Sasse said he’d travel less for work, build a multigenerational family compound for support, and coach football to mold young men. As for leaving behind Melissa, his wife of 31 years, and their three kids (ages 24, 22, and 14), Sasse said they’re tough and will be fine. But he is “super-bummed to not be there” for upcoming milestones.

Since being diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer in December 2025, former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has been addressing big issues such as suffering, meaning, and faith.