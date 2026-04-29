Newsboys Sues The Roys Report, World Vision, Concert Promoter Following Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Michael Tait

Newsboys has filed a lawsuit against The Roys Report, Christian concert promoter LiveCo/TPR, World Vision, and several other Christian music artists, the band announced in a social media post.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of alleged sexual assault that some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding sexual misconduct allegations against Michael Tait, the former frontman of the band. In January 2025, Tait abruptly announced his departure from Newsboys. He had been frontman since 2009.

In June 2025, The Roys Report reported that Tait had been accused of a pattern of grooming and sexual assault across several years and including multiple alleged victims.

Since that initial report, more alleged victims have come forward to claim that Tait abused them.

In a statement on June 5, 2024, Newsboys said, “Our hearts are with the victims who have bravely shared their stories. If you are a victim, we urge you to come forward. We absolutely do not condone any form of sexual assault.”

“We are horrified, heartbroken, and angry at this report and in many ways, we feel as if we and our families have been deceived for the last fifteen years,” the band added.

In a statement of his own, Tait said, “Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse and sexual activity are sadly, largely true.”

“For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way,” Tait said. “While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them.”

While Adam Agee, Newsboys guitarist, stepped in to be the new frontman for the band, Newsboys has floundered since news of Tait’s alleged abuse broke. The band announced that it was dropped by its record label, K-LOVE Radio announced that it would no longer play any music by Newsboys or DC Talk, and the band was uninvited by Christian music festivals and dropped by promoters.

Now, the band is taking legal action.

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On Tuesday (April 28), the band said, “Newsboys have not performed a single concert since July 2025. For nine months, the band members have said nothing publicly. That silence has ended.”