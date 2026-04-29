Pop Singer Raye Finds Answers in Scripture, Not Social Media

Raye, the London-born dance-pop star known for hits such as “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and “Ice Cream Man.,” said she’s been spending less time on social media and more time with a Bible app. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, now on tour for her sophomore album “This Music May Contain Hope,” also credits her Christian faith with helping her face the challenges of fame.

Raye, whose real name is Rachel Keen and whose music contains explicit lyrics, grew up singing in the choir at a Pentecostal church. Her father, the musical director, taught Raye how to play worship songs after services. From 2014 to 2021, Raye was locked in a music-label deal that resulted in zero albums. The stress led her to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, she admitted.

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The artist—whose work combines elements of R&B, jazz, and soul—released her debut album, “My 21st Century Blues,” in 2023. Since then, the spotlight has been intense…so much so that Raye is now stepping back from social media and finding answers in God’s Word instead.

‘Ignorance Is Bliss,’ Says Artist Raye

Raye, who has almost 5 million followers on Instagram, said she now spends less time scrolling through posts and feeds. “Since I’ve come offline [life has] been much better,” she explained. “Ignorance is bliss. If someone said I look awful in a dress, it’d make me sad.”

The singer-songwriter, a Gen Z favorite for her theatrical shows and honest lyrics, said it’s taken a long time to learn to guard her privacy and safeguard her mental health. “My brain cannot reckon with leaving a bad impression,” said Raye. “I just can’t handle it.”

The busy indie artist also is seeking more balance in her life. “I have pushed myself as hard as I can and could have in the last two years,” she said. “I think we’re in an age where you can feel like if you stop then no one’s going to care, or it’s all going to be over.”

Raye joked that she won’t write a third album until she falls in love. She has expressed the desire for a genuine, old-fashioned relationship, saying her parents’ marriage set a high bar for her and her sisters.

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In the hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Raye laments her long wait for a diamond ring, singing, “Where the hell is my lover? Getting down with another?” The video features a man holding a sign that reads, “Find yourself & love will find you!!”

Raye, the London-born dance-pop star known for hits such as “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and “Ice Cream Man.,” said she’s been spending less time on social media and more time with a Bible app.