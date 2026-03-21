BREAKING: Kendra Duggar Arrested in Arkansas as Legal Troubles Mount for Duggar Family

Kendra Duggar was arrested Friday in Arkansas on multiple criminal charges, according to reports from People and TMZ. The 27-year-old, known for appearing alongside her husband Joseph on 19 Kids and Counting, was taken into custody by the Tonitown Police Department and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. Authorities say she faces four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment. People reported that her mugshot was released shortly after booking, confirming the arrest.

According to People, Duggar was released a short time later and is expected to appear in court on March 23 and April 29. TMZ also confirmed the arrest, reporting that she was booked into the same detention facility amid an ongoing investigation involving her family. While details surrounding the allegations against Kendra Duggar remain limited, officials have indicated that her charges are separate from those facing her husband, though both cases are unfolding simultaneously.

Kendra Duggar’s charges and booking information appear here.

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Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested earlier this week and is facing serious charges tied to an alleged 2020 incident in Panama City Beach. According to reporting from People, he is accused of molesting a minor under the age of 12 during a family vacation. Court records cited by the outlet state that the alleged victim was a 9-year-old girl. Joseph Duggar has since waived extradition and remains in custody as he awaits transfer to Florida, where the charges were filed.

The developments mark the latest in a series of legal controversies surrounding the Duggar family, once widely known for their public Christian witness through reality television. Neither Kendra nor Joseph Duggar has publicly commented on the allegations as of Friday, and it remains unclear whether legal representation has issued statements on their behalf. As investigations continue, both cases are expected to draw heightened scrutiny, particularly among audiences familiar with the family’s long-standing presence in faith-based media.

This is a breaking news story and ChurchLeaders will update as more details become available.

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