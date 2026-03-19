‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Charged With Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

Joseph Garrett Duggar, the seventh child of “19 Kids and Counting” reality stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a vacation in 2020.

The 31-year-old Joseph Duggar married his wife Kendra in 2017. The couple have four children whose ages range from 3 to 7. Kendra’s father is the pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of disturbing child sex crimes that some readers might find triggering.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Panama City, Florida, released a statement on Facebook notifying the public that Duggar was arrested and charged for “Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.”

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“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse,” the sheriff’s office said. “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

“According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive,” the statement explained. “The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket.”

“During this time,” said the statement, “Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

Joseph Garrett Duggar, the seventh child of “19 Kids and Counting” reality stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a vacation in 2020.

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BCSO shared that the victim told investigators that “Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”