Music icon Celine Dion recently took to social media to share her personal playlist of songs she enjoys listening to on repeat. The artists she featured included Rihanna, Metallica, James Blunt—and Lauren Daigle.

In a video promoting the playlist, Dion could be seen lip-syncing to Daigle’s “You Say.”

In a video response, Daigle, an award-winning Christian singer and songwriter, called her inclusion in Dion’s playlist a “full circle moment,” sharing how Dion inspired her to pursue a career in music.

“Okay, so, here’s the deal,” Daigle began. “Whenever beautifully important things happen to me—in life but especially my career—the last thing I do [the] majority of the time is come to social media, because I feel like they’re just little sacred touches, and I want to treasure them and behold them.”

“But yesterday, I received a text message from my manager that said, ‘You’ve got to see this!’ And it was a video so many of you have commented on and reached out to me about,” she continued. “And I just want to say, Celine Dion, what an honor. What an honor.”

Daigle went on to say that she had prayed for Dion’s health as Dion has grappled with the effects of Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune disease about which Dion shared in her documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.”

Daigle recounted, “[I] just thinking to myself, ‘God, if you would only just send her my music that there would just be an element of healing for her that she could find in that music and that you would touch her body through everything that she’s going through.’”

“My heart, it just longed to give you a big ole hug and say, ‘You’re going to make it through,’” she added.

“And so this is full circle for me,” said Daigle, going on to share that when she was in kindergarten, she overheard a boy being asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. While she was never asked the question, she “kept thinking about it.”

“I went home and I would lay on the floor and sit next to the radio and wait for Celine Dion to come on. I would just wait for your songs to come on. And they were so impacting to me,” Daigle shared. “This was the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ era. And I remember laying down next to the radio and saying, ‘I want to be a singer one day.’”