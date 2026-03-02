Actor and filmmaker Shia LaBeouf said that if he saw Jesus, he wouldn’t say anything but would simply kiss Jesus’ feet. LaBeouf, who got emotional during those remarks, made his comments in a profanity-laced interview in which he addressed his recent arrest and misdemeanor charges, at times taking ownership of his behavior and at times minimizing it.

Editor’s note: The interview contains language some might find offensive and references suicide.

“What would you say to Jesus if you could meet him?” asked interviewer Andrew Callaghan.

“I wouldn’t say s***,” said LaBeouf.

“Really?” Callaghan asked.

“Nah,” said LaBeouf, who was looking down, shaking his head with emotion. LaBeouf said he would kiss Jesus’ feet, adding, “Chill out with these questions, Andrew.” Callaghan apologized.

“I’m a real Catholic, bro. A real one,” LaBeouf told him.

“I want to believe in something,” Callaghan remarked.

“Well, hey, bro, you got to hit your head into the wall hard enough where you just go, ‘F*** it,’” said LaBeouf. “It’s the only way, dog.”

“That’s how you find God?” Callaghan asked.

“Yep,” LaBeouf said. “For me, for the hard-headed ones, yeah, you got to go hard.”

Shia LaBeouf: ‘I Just Move With God’

Andrew Callaghan is an independent journalist known for his YouTube channel Channel 5, which features long-form interviews and documentary-style reporting.

Shia LaBeouf rose to fame as a child star and is known for playing leading roles in films such as “Transformers,” “Fury,” and “Holes.” In recent years, he has drawn attention for legal troubles and public controversies, as well as for speaking openly about his struggles with addiction, mental health, and his conversion to Catholicism.

On Feb. 17, LaBeouf was arrested after getting into a fight with several people during a Mardi Gras celebration. He allegedly used homophobic slurs during the altercation and was charged with two counts of simple misdemeanor battery. On Saturday, Feb. 28, LaBeouf was arrested again and received a third charge of simple misdemeanor battery.

LaBeouf and Callaghan, whose conversation was published the day the actor received the third charge, started off discussing the Mardi Gras altercation that led to the actor’s arrest. LaBeouf’s behavior was erratic throughout the interview, and his answers were at times hard to follow.

For much of the interview, he took responsibility for his actions and seemed remorseful for the harm he had caused people. However, he also minimized the fact that he went to jail and said he does not believe he has a drinking problem.

“I got some contrition on my heart,” LaBeouf said. “You know what I mean? It’s not nice to hurt people, ever. It’s f***ing lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that.”

The actor seemed to view partying during Mardi Gras as a transcendent experience, calling it “sacred.” Later in the conversation, he said he was “chasing ass” that night.

When asked why he got in the fight, LaBeouf said, “I was drunk and then I felt infringed upon.”

“I don’t know what was going on in my head, but it don’t matter,” he said. “I mean the honest truth is, I said words not okay to say. I don’t want to hurt nobody’s feelings.” Alluding to his Catholic faith, he said, “I’m wrong for what I did is what I’m saying…My behavior was dirty, ugly, disgusting.”

