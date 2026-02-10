On “American Idol” Monday night (Feb. 9), high school student Kiera Howell earned a ticket to Hollywood Week with a powerful cover of the Christian rock song “Don’t Tread on Me.” Howell, a 16-year-old from Alabama, told the show’s judges that she has been pulled toward that genre lately.

Despite appearing nervous while introducing herself, the teen confidently belted out the powerful lyrics. Howell held some notes so long that judge Luke Bryan suggested she might have broken “a Carrie Underwood note-holding record somewhere.”

After Howell sang, the judges praised her “spunky” demeanor and encouraged her to keep her song choices “young and fun and spunky.”

Kiera Howell Sings ‘Don’t Tread on Me’

Kiera Howell, 16, has been singing since she was 4. She said she loves singing at festivals and then hanging around to interact with people. Howell also performs in pageants and at talent shows.

In 2024, the North America Country Music Association International named Howell its New Gospel Female Artist of the Year and the Most Promising Gospel Female Entertainer in the 13- to 16-year-old division.

Last month, while announcing her upcoming “American Idol” audition, Howell posted, “What a dream come true!!!! This is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever been given and I am so beyond excited and so grateful!!!!! I am so so thankful that God laid this opportunity in my path!!!”

Howell’s audition song, “Don’t Tread on Me” by We The Kingdom, is also her first single. The teenager released a music video for the track as well.

The song rebukes Satan, calling him a liar and saying it’s time for him to “feel the fire.” Lines include, “Ain’t no devil gonna tread on me,” and part of Isaiah 54:17—“No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

We The Kingdom, which released its debut single in 2019, has won three Dove Awards and received two Grammy nominations.