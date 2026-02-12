Carl and Laura Lentz have announced the release of a new book, “Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations To Help Heal the Hurt.”

“At the height of his career, celebrity pastor Carl Lentz’s extramarital affair was splashed across the nation’s headlines, leaving his seemingly perfect marriage and career in ruins,” the book’s description reads. “In ‘Overcoming Infidelity,’ the Lentzes share their unfiltered journey to rekindle their love and the wisdom they learned along the way.”

The book is described as “deeply vulnerable and filled with gripping narrative” but also as “a practical road map for how to restore trust and truly heal.”

RELATED: ‘I Remember That Day Vividly’—Carl Lentz Recalls Preaching With Secret Sin

Carl Lentz was formerly the pastor of Hillsong New York City, which he co-founded in 2010. Under his leadership, the church grew in size and influence over the next decade as Lentz became known as a pastor to celebrities and professional athletes. However, in 2020, Lentz resigned from the church after it was revealed that he had engaged in an extramarital affair.

Later, allegations of spiritual and sexual abuse were levied against Lentz. He has denied that these allegations are true. No legal action against Lentz has resulted from the allegations.

Following his departure from Hillsong, Lentz disappeared from the public eye for a period of years. In 2023, he joined the staff of Transformation Church, a nondenominational megachurch pastored by Mike Todd in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lentz’s role at the church is not pastoral in nature.

In June 2024, Lentz launched the “Lights On” podcast. The podcast is a part of the B-Side network, launched by award-winning Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae and author and speaker Tim Ross.

Carl and Laura Lentz have remained married despite Carl’s infidelity, and the couple has shared openly about their struggles and journey of healing. In a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 11), the couple announced the upcoming release of their new book about that very subject.

RELATED: ‘Relationship Was Special’—Carl Lentz Says He’s ‘Sad That I Broke That Trust’ With Justin Bieber

In the video, Laura said, “I’m really excited about [this book] personally, because I know it’s going to help a lot of people. And it wasn’t easy to write, but we’re really excited for it.”