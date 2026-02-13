Jameis Winston Goes Viral for Praying Live on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston is going viral for praying on “The Pat McAfee Show” during a live taping from Super Bowl Radio Row on Feb. 5.

The 32-year-old quarterback was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston’s football career includes a long list of achievements, including being named the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and the 2015 NFL Rookie of the Year.

After his contract with the Buccaneers expired in 2019, Winston played for the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns before signing a two-year deal with the Giants in 2025. Winston scored three touchdowns and threw for 567 yards in three games during the 2025 season.

Winston’s prayer on former NFL punter Pat McAfee’s show was not the first time Winston has proclaimed his faith. It is not uncommon to hear him preach mini-sermons during sideline interviews.

“Heavenly Father, Lord, we just thank you for Pat, and we thank you for his team and how they are continuing to advance your kingdom with just their boldness on their show of saying your name, Jesus, and standing by it,” Winston prayed. “We’re not playing with you, Lord. We know the importance of our faith.”

“We know the importance of being resilient and persevering and being that light to the earth that we were called to be,” he said. “So, Lord, I just pray that you help all these athletes here at the Super Bowl.”

Winston continued, “Provide everybody with with traveling graces as they move around the city. Allow these teams—please protect these teams from all hurt, harm, and danger. And allow this staff and this crew to continue to be the best staff and crew that sports has seen.”

“Lord, I’m so grateful every time I get to be on here with Pat and his squad,” Winston prayed. “Lord, allow them just to continue to be the very best. Lord, we love you and give you all the glory and praise. Amen.”

Everyone on the show echoed Winston’s “Amen” and thanked the NFL Pro Bowler for being on the show.

As Winston exited the show, McAfee shared his appreciation for what Winston said in his prayer, but he jokingly admitted that what was being said was not entirely true.