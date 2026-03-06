Numerous Christian celebrities, politicians, and ministry leaders are joining in for a public reading of Scripture at the “America Reads the Bible” event in Washington, D.C.

The event will take place over the course of a week and is meant to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The opening celebration will be held on April 18 at the Capital Turnaround in Washington, D.C., with the main event being held at the Museum of the Bible from April 19-25.

“Through the America Reads the Bible week, we’re creating a visible, united moment for Americans to come back to the Bible—not as a symbol, but as daily spiritual sustenance,” says the event’s website.

“It’s a movement that starts with leaders and spreads to every city, every home, and every heart,” the site adds. “Because when the Bible is read, people are changed. And when people are changed, nations can be healed.”

Readers will include Franklin Graham, Candace Cameron Bure, Lucas Miles, Mike Huckabee, Dallas Jenkins, Patricia Heaton, Danny Gokey, Jack Graham, Eric Metaxas, Ronnie Floyd, Ted Cruz, Matt Chandler, John Cooper, Michael Brown, Ben Carson, John and Lisa Bevere, Mark Batterson, James Lankford, Shane Winnings, Nick Vujicic, Joe Kennedy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Barry Corey, Leeland Mooring, Shane Idleman, David Barton, Joel Berry, Greg Abbott, and Kim Walker-Smith, among others.

A promotional video for the event explains that “America Reads the Bible” takes inspiration from the Old Testament account of Ezra reading the Book of the Law to the people of Israel amid the people’s efforts to rebuild its temple and the city walls of Jerusalem after the end of the Babylonian exile.

“Today, America faces its own moment of decision,” the video says. “A culture adrift; leadership gaps across every sphere, families, fractured, faith forgotten.”

Organizers for “America Reads the Bible” believe that the public reading of Scripture is necessary for revival.