After winning Super Bowl LX on Sunday night (Feb. 8), members of the Seattle Seahawks used the spotlight to praise God and reflect on faith. In what was a low-scoring defensive battle until the end of the third quarter, Seattle defeated the New England Patriots 29-13.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 135 yards, was named Super Bowl MVP. To begin a post-game interview, the player known as “Thunder Shoes” said, “First and foremost, I want to thank God for this blessing to be here.”

Walker, whose football career almost ended in high school when he battled blood clots, has said that experience made him “grateful for each and every day to be able to go out there and…play this game and just still be alive.”

Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald on God’s Calling

During the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy, Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald also focused on his Christian faith. The 38-year-old, who almost became an accountant, responded to a question from NBC’s Maria Taylor by saying, “I believe God called me to be a coach, and I listened to him. And I thank him.”

Macdonald said he and his team felt “incredibly blessed” to be celebrating Seattle’s second championship. Later, the head coach expounded on his team’s culture of faith. “One of the great things about our team is we grow together,” he said during his post-game press conference. “My faith hasn’t always been strong. You have doubts. It’s kind of a roller coaster ride, and over the last few years it’s been really strengthened.”

Macdonald credited his players and team chaplain Jonathan Rainey for playing key roles in that journey. “It’s empowering and it’s inspiring to pursue that part of your life that’s so important,” the coach said about spirituality.

Macdonald also has credited Seahawks assistant coach Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their strong spiritual examples. After Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory, Kubiak initially deflected questions about his future, saying, “That’s up to God.” But then he confirmed he’s leaving Seattle to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

