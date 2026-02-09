Newsletters
Seattle Seahawks Players, Coach Praise God for His Blessings and Calling

By Stephanie Martin
seattle seahawks
L: Kenneth Walker III. Screengrab from YouTube / @usatodaysports. C: Mike Macdonald. Screengrab from YouTube / @diarioas. R: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Screengrab from YouTube / @SeahawksPressers

After winning Super Bowl LX on Sunday night (Feb. 8), members of the Seattle Seahawks used the spotlight to praise God and reflect on faith. In what was a low-scoring defensive battle until the end of the third quarter, Seattle defeated the New England Patriots 29-13.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 135 yards, was named Super Bowl MVP. To begin a post-game interview, the player known as “Thunder Shoes” said, “First and foremost, I want to thank God for this blessing to be here.”

Walker, whose football career almost ended in high school when he battled blood clots, has said that experience made him “grateful for each and every day to be able to go out there and…play this game and just still be alive.”

RELATED: Super Bowl LX: 8 Christian NFL Players and Coaches To Watch

Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald on God’s Calling

During the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy, Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald also focused on his Christian faith. The 38-year-old, who almost became an accountant, responded to a question from NBC’s Maria Taylor by saying, “I believe God called me to be a coach, and I listened to him. And I thank him.”

Macdonald said he and his team felt “incredibly blessed” to be celebrating Seattle’s second championship. Later, the head coach expounded on his team’s culture of faith. “One of the great things about our team is we grow together,” he said during his post-game press conference. “My faith hasn’t always been strong. You have doubts. It’s kind of a roller coaster ride, and over the last few years it’s been really strengthened.”

Macdonald credited his players and team chaplain Jonathan Rainey for playing key roles in that journey. “It’s empowering and it’s inspiring to pursue that part of your life that’s so important,” the coach said about spirituality.

Macdonald also has credited Seahawks assistant coach Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their strong spiritual examples. After Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory, Kubiak initially deflected questions about his future, saying, “That’s up to God.” But then he confirmed he’s leaving Seattle to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stephanie Martin
Stephanie Martin, a freelance writer and editor in Denver, has spent her entire 30-year journalism career in Christian publishing. She loves the Word and words, is a binge reader and grammar nut, and is fanatic (as her family can attest) about Jeopardy! and pro football.

