Jonathan Peternel, son of a pastor, will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges related to child sex abuse material (CSAM).

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of disturbing child sex crimes that some readers might find triggering.

Peternel’s father, Nathan Peternel, is the lead pastor of Life Church, a multisite congregation in the Indianapolis area. The church is affiliated with the Assemblies of God.

The younger Peternel, 24, was arrested in October 2025 following an investigation conducted by the Fishers Indiana Police Department (FIPD) in conjunction with the Hamilton County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

RELATED: Federal Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Youth Pastor Delayed for a Third Time

While executing a warrant on Peternel’s Snapchat account, investigators discovered CSAM and evidence that “Peternel was disseminating videos to other users.” Investigators subsequently executed a search warrant on Peternel’s home, where they discovered roughly 200 files of CSAM.

The files included “sadomasochistic child abuse, children that appeared to be drugged or intoxicated while being abused, violent child molestation, and photorealistic AI-generated photos of nude pregnant toddlers.”

Investigators also found more than 50 images and videos of Peternel’s own parents in which they appeared to be nude or engaged in sex acts.

Following Peternel’s arrest, Life Church published a statement saying that church leaders were “deeply saddened by the recent allegations involving Pastor Nathan’s adult son and want to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected.”

RELATED: Worship Leader Formerly Associated With Creation Museum Sentenced to 15 Years in Child Sex Abuse Case

“Our prayers are with Pastor Nathan and his family during this incredibly difficult time, as well as with the families and individuals impacted by these events. Our hearts remain heavy for all who are suffering,” said Life Church. “As we walk through this challenging moment, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency.”