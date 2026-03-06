‘If You Don’t Tell Her, I’m Done With You’—Terry and Rebecca Crews Tell Lecrae God Redeemed Their Marriage

During a two-hour conversation on the “Deep End With Lecrae,” devout Christians Terry and Rebecca Crews described how God healed their brokenness and sustained their 35-year marriage. Although the couple has experienced worldly success, they said their true legacy is how they have relied on God, prayed persistently, and found his grace and forgiveness.

Terry Crews, 57, is an actor, TV host, and former NFL player. In 2016, he revealed he had been addicted to pornography since childhood. The following year, Crews shared that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood agent at a party.

Rebecca King, a 60-year-old actor and producer, married Crews in 1989. The couple, who have five children, wrote a memoir titled “Stronger Together.”

Terry Crews: A Picture of Redemption

On the March 4 episode of Lecrae’s podcast, Terry and Rebecca Crews talked about their difficult backgrounds and spiritual upbringing. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae noted the “supernatural thread” and “picture of redemption” throughout the couple’s story.

Terry, who grew up in religion based on rules and shame, said he escaped the cult-like Maranatha Ministries. Rebecca, who was born again at age 17, immediately endured “a battle for my soul” after promising God she would serve him.

Among the challenges: Getting pregnant in college and becoming a single mom. Yet Rebecca had a vision that she’d be married by the time her baby was 2.

She was serving in music ministry when Terry visited her church. The two described a rocky start to marriage. Terry battled anger, extreme emotions, and a secret porn addiction. After he lost his passion for football, the couple moved to Hollywood—but life didn’t get easier.

