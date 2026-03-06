Elevation Worship, Steven Furtick Lead Massive Night of Worship in Columbus, Ohio

Steven Furtick, his family, Elevation Worship, and Elevation Rhythm led more than 15,000 people in Columbus, Ohio, in worshipping Jesus during their Elevation Nights 2026 tour.

ChurchLeaders witnessed how the night was truly an Elevation Church family affair. Not only did both of the church’s award-winning and award-nominated bands lead worship but Steven Furtick’s wife, Holly, and the Furticks’ children also participated in leading and serving throughout the worship service.

In 2006, Steven and Holly founded Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Steven serves as the lead pastor alongside his wife. Today, Elevation Church has 20 campuses and an estimated weekly attendance of more than 17,000.

Elevation Rhythm opened the night, leading into a World Vision presentation that had a goal of 400 children being sponsored by Columbus. Next, Elevation Worship started its set with “So Be It,” featuring powerful visuals from the wall of media screens that highlighted the stage.

They continued with “So So Good,” “I Know A Name,” “Alleluia,” “Do It Again,” “Jireh,” “O Come to the Altar,” and “Same God” before Steven and Holly joined the band on stage to welcome the crowd of Jesus worshippers.

“What’s up, Columbus! I got to say, your praise is contagious. Y’all are making me feel all full of faith. Y’all are making me feel all Holy Ghost fired up in the house tonight,” Steven said.

“We’ve been looking forward to this night for a long time,” he continued. “I always look forward to coming to Columbus because I know Columbus has a lot of love for Jesus, a lot of love for the Holy Spirit, and a lot of love for the presence of God.”

Addressing the crowd, Holly said, “I am so excited to be here with you all tonight. I’ve been looking forward to this. We’ve planned, we’ve prayed for tonight.”

“And I believe that you’re going to have an encounter with God through the worship,” she said, “through the word that we’re going to get to hear from Pastor Steven later on.”