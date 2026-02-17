Newsletters
Christian News

Pastor Receives Maximum 7-Year Sentence After Conviction in Sex Abuse Case

By Dale Chamberlain
LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Milton O. Martin III
Milton O. Martin III (screengrab via WWLV)

Share

A former Louisiana pastor will serve seven years in prison after being convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Milton O. Martin III, formerly pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, received the maximum sentence. 

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering and/or disturbing.

Martin was initially arrested in March 2023 after a victim, now an adult, came forward to allege that Martin sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2010-2013 when she was between the ages of 14-17 years old. 

RELATED: Former Pastor Sentenced to 10-15 Years in Prison in Multi-Victim Child Sex Abuse Case

The victim alleged that upon Martin’s request, she engaged in oral sex with Martin as a 16-year-old in 2011. She also claims that Martin engaged in other indecent behavior against her when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

The victim said that the abuse would occur when Martin took her on four-wheeler rides. 

The victim also alleged that the church did nothing to investigate earlier claims of sexual abuse. It is unclear whether the church is still operating. 

Martin was later arrested a second time after another alleged victim came forward to accuse Martin of sexually assaulting her in 1991 when she was 14 years old.

However, while the story of this second victim was told in court, Martin’s charges centered on the alleged incidents from 2010-2013. 

RELATED: Federal Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Youth Pastor Delayed for a Third Time

In December, Martin was tried for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The jury rendered a split verdict, acquitting Martin of the more serious charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile while convicting him of indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Continue reading on the next page

LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Dale Chamberlain
Dale Chamberlain (M.Div.) is a content manager for ChurchLeaders. With experience in pastoral ministry as well as the corporate marketing world, he is also an author and podcaster who is passionate about helping people tackle ancient truths in everyday settings. Dale lives in Southern California with his wife Tamara and their four children.

Read more

Latest Articles

ChurchLeaders.com is dedicated to resourcing, informing, and connecting a community of church leaders for greater Kingdom impact worldwide.
Contact us: support@churchleaders.com

Company

Trending

Popular Categories

© ChurchLeaders