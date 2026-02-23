Team USA’s Hockey Gold Has a Higher Purpose — Just Ask These Players

On the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Team USA defeated Canada 2–1 in overtime to win just the third men’s hockey gold medal in American Olympic history, and the first since 1980. Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into 3‑3 overtime to seal the historic victory, capping a tournament in which the U.S. knocked out Sweden on an earlier overtime goal by his brother Quinn.

But beyond the historic scoreline, several players on Team USA have long viewed their careers as something more than sport — as platforms for their faith.

Jaccob Slavin: “All Glory to God”

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, a first‑time Olympian, has never been shy about where his identity is rooted. His social media bio has featured the words “All Glory to God” alongside a reference to Galatians 1:10, a verse about seeking to please God rather than people.

In interviews, Slavin has explained that hockey is a gift and a platform, saying he wants his life to “glorify Him” and that any success he enjoys flows from Christ living through him.

Slavin has also said that his career is “not about me or my success, but rather it’s about glorifying God,” adding that God has given him a platform he wants to use “to spread the Gospel.” That perspective reframes Olympic pressure: instead of chasing a fragile medal, he skates with the freedom of someone who already knows his ultimate worth in Christ.

Tage Thompson: Faith Through Fire

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson skated in Milan with the memory of a much harder battle behind him. In 2018, his now‑wife Rachel was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that required aggressive surgery and a long recovery. She was later declared cancer‑free, with follow‑up scans confirming her healing.

Thompson has spoken about how their Christian faith sustained them through the darkest moments, saying that their courage came from relying on God and trusting that He had a plan even when nothing made sense. He has described faith as central to how he handles both adversity and success, seeing every season—and now an Olympic gold run—as an opportunity to testify to God’s goodness rather than his own greatness.

Thomas J. Paprocki: The “Holy Goalie” and Holy Goals

Catholic Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki, nicknamed the “Holy Goalie,” has spent years helping believers connect sports and discipleship. A lifelong hockey goalie who has practiced with professional teams, he argues that the habits of elite competition — self-denial, daily training, perseverance through pain — mirror the demands of following Christ.

In his book Holy Goals for Body and Soul, Paprocki challenges athletes to pursue an imperishable crown with the same intensity they bring to chasing trophies. For players like Slavin and Thompson, his message offers a framework: hockey isn’t just a game, but a training ground for holiness when offered back to God.

Gold, Glory, and a Greater Story

The box score from Milan will record goals by Matt Boldy, Cale Makar, and Jack Hughes, a 41-save performance from Connor Hellebuyck, and a 2–1 overtime win that ended a 46-year wait.

For players like Slavin and Thompson, that win fits into a larger story they’ve been telling for years — one where success, suffering, and influence are all viewed through the same conviction: their careers aren’t ultimately about medals or recognition, but about stewarding the platform they’ve been given.

The podium moment matters. The championship matters. But for these athletes, the deeper goal remains the same whether on Olympic ice or in everyday life: to live with gratitude, purpose, and faith beyond the final score.